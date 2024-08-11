Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mines Minister Bibhuti Jena today said that probe into the allegations of misappropriation of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds has started.

Jena reaffirmed the state government's commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, particularly in relation to DMF funds.

"Our government's priority is zero corruption. Investigations and necessary actions against any form of corruption are underway. The Chief Minister has also emphasized this stance," Jena said.

The minister acknowledged that there have been multiple allegations regarding corruption and misuse of DMF funds in several districts. "Verification of these claims is currently in progress. Our government is in action mode and will not tolerate any form of corruption," he added.

Jena assured that the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of government funds has already begun, and the state government will not allow any public money to be misused under any circumstances.