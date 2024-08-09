Bhubaneswar: The BJP government is Odisha has started an investigation into the expenses of former 5T Chairman VK Pandian's helicopter tours in the state.

The probe into expenditures incurred due to chopper ride by former bureaucrat VK Pandian before elections is underway. The government will take action against whoever is found guilty, informed Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena today.

"It is not acceptable if a person misappropriates government funds. Our government has been vigilant about the issue. The prime focus of our government is zero corruption. The action will be taken soon in this regard," the Minister told media.

On helicopter use, he said that there is a set of rules that define who can avail chopper facility at government expenses. The government will take action against that person for breach of rules.

Earlier, the BJP had alleged that Rs 500 crore money was spent from the state exchequer on tours of VK Pandian.

As per allegations, helipads were constructed at each block for Pandian's visit and the expenses were borne by the state government.