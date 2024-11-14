Baku/Bhubaneswar: The ongoing exceptionally high monthly global mean temperature is causing to make the year 2024 as the warmest year on record. This was stated in a report released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Released during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP29, the report stated the goals of the Paris Agreement are "in great peril."

The January-September global mean surface air temperature was 1.54 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average. A warming El Nino event increased the temperature further, according to an analysis of six international datasets used by WMO.

The report also noted that 2015-2024 will be the warmest 10 years on record, with the accelerating loss of ice from glaciers, sea-level rise and ocean heating.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said it is important to note that monthly or annual data "does not mean that we have failed to meet the Paris Agreement goal".

"However, it is essential to recognise that every fraction of a degree of warming matters... every additional increment of global warming increases the climate extremes, impacts and risks," he added.

The Paris Agreement aims to keep the long-term global average surface temperature increase to well below two degrees above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the warming to 1.5 degrees.

[Disclaimer: This story is a part of ‘Punascha Pruthibi – One Earth. Unite for It’, an awareness campaign by Sambad Digital.]