Launching a Call to Action for No New Coal on Wednesday, the initial signatories announced their intention to put forward national climate plans that reflect no new unabated coal in their energy systems and call on others to do the same.

Developed in collaboration with the Powering Past Coal Alliance, the diplomatic campaign by the endorsing countries encouraged all countries to end new coal power in the lead up to the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in November 2025, with the United Kingdom being the latest and the first G7 country to phase out coal power plants.

While the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has emphasized that there is no space for new unabated coal in a 1.5 degrees Celsius or even 2 degrees Celsius aligned pathway, coal capacity rose by 2 per cent in 2023.

Stressing the need for this transition, European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra shared that though many countries have opted out of coal power and shifted to affordable and clean energy, there is still a rise in coal power globally. "The commitment to transition away from fossil fuels needs to turn into real steps on the ground. One of the biggest threats to keeping 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach is new coal power," he said, adding that the EU will extend its support to a diverse coalition of countries who are committed towards ending new coal power in their upcoming NDCs.

