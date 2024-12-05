Bhubaneswar: A new study reveals that the Arctic could experience its first summer with nearly all sea ice melted by 2027, marking a significant milestone in climate change.

An international research team, including climatologists from the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Gothenburg, utilized advanced computer models to predict the timing of this unprecedented event.

Their findings were published in the journal Nature Communications. The research indicates that the Arctic sea ice is diminishing at an unprecedented rate of over 12 per cent per decade due to rising greenhouse gas emissions.

This year, the National Snow and Ice Data Center reported that the Arctic sea ice minimum was recorded at 4.28 million square kilometers, one of the lowest levels since records began in 1978.

Scientists define an "ice-free" Arctic as having less than 1 million square kilometers of sea ice.

The researchers emphasize that while the first ice-free day may not lead to immediate drastic changes, it will signify a fundamental alteration in one of the Arctic's defining characteristics: its round-the-year sea ice cover. "It will show that we've fundamentally altered one of the defining characteristics of the natural environment in the Arctic Ocean," they stated.

The study suggests that extreme weather events could accelerate this timeline.

For instance, unusually warm autumns can weaken existing sea ice, followed by mild winters and springs that prevent new ice formation. If such conditions persist for three consecutive years, an ice-free day could occur in late summer.

The projections indicate that while most models predict an ice-free day could happen within nine to 20 years after 2023, some simulations suggest it could occur even sooner—within three to six years.

This scenario underscores a critical tipping point for both the Arctic ecosystem and global climate patterns. However, there is hope: significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions could delay this timeline and mitigate some impacts.

The researchers conclude, "Any reductions in emissions would help preserve sea ice," emphasizing the importance of immediate action to combat climate change.

