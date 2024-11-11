Bhubaneswar: With increasing exposure to heat and environmental changes, India is facing a mounting threat of climate-sensitive diseases like malaria and dengue across the country.

According to the new Lancet report, India is seeing an alarming spread of climate-sensitive infectious diseases like malaria and dengue due to climate change thereby necessitating the need for an improved healthcare infrastructure, policies, more awareness at community-level and climate-integrated forecasting.

Developed by 122 experts, the eighth Lancet Countdown on health and climate change, also stated that India would need better flood adaptation plans as coastal areas are more susceptible with rising sea levels. While the Himalayan region is witnessing a rising spread of malaria, the rest of the country is seeing rising cases of dengue.

Apart from that, the evidence-based report also revealed that 10 out of 15 indicators tracking health risks have hit new records in 2023 with 50 days of temperatures reaching levels potentially harmful to human health.