Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Amarjeet, popularly known as ‘Anaaj Wale Baba’, has become the main attraction at the Mahakumbh Mela site for creating awareness on greenery and world peace.

Hailing from Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, Amarjeet is a Hatha Yogi by practice. He uses physical techniques to try to preserve and channel vital force or energy.

But, Amarjeet is the centre of attraction at the Mahakumbh Mela for another good reason. He has been promoting plantation and peace by growing wheat, millets, gram and peas on his head. He even waters these plants regularly.

Amarjeet has been using this unusual method for past five years and, therefore he is known as the ‘Anaaj Wale Baba’. He currently stays near Kila Ghat for Kalpavas.

Amarjeet told a news agency he decided to take up this method after seeing how deforestation is affecting the world peace. He encourages people to plant more trees.

Visitors to the Mahakumbh Mela site have been amazed with the sheer dedication and involvement of the ‘Anaaj Wale Baba’.

The Mahakumbh Mela is scheduled to begin in Prayagraj on January 13 and conclude on February 26. Devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip.

It is believed a holy dip at the Sangam during the Mahakumbh Mela will absolve sins and grant moksha. The Mahakumbh Mela, held once in every 12 years, witnesses participation of crores of devotees from across the world.