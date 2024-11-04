Bhubaneswar: A new study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has shed light on abrupt climate shifts during the last Ice Age, revealing insights into potential climate risks we face today. Led by Oregon State University's Christo Buizert, researchers analyzed Greenland ice cores with data stretching back 120,000 years.

The study centers on Dansgaard-Oeschger events—sudden, drastic climate changes that serve as tipping points in Earth's climate system. Occurring over 25 times during the last Ice Age, these events were largely driven by disruptions in the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a key component of global ocean circulation.

Understanding these tipping points, Buizert emphasized, is crucial, as they may trigger "catastrophic and irreversible change." The study found that interactions between the AMOC and winter sea ice were central to these shifts. Surprisingly, winter sea ice during these periods extended much farther south than previously believed, reaching regions as far as modern-day France and New York.

Climate models in the study suggest that AMOC collapses led to cooling in Europe and the North Atlantic, alongside disruptions in the Indian and Asian monsoon systems. These findings may hold important implications for future climate projections, as current models indicate the AMOC could weaken under global warming.

While the AMOC has been stable for the last 11,700 years, concerns remain about its resilience. Buizert noted, "We know the AMOC will weaken, but will it collapse? That is the big question."

The study highlights the non-linear nature of climate change, stressing the risk of abrupt shifts that could have lasting consequences. As global warming continues, understanding these ancient events can help prepare for potential future climate challenges.

[Disclaimer: This story is a part of ‘Punascha Pruthibi – One Earth. Unite for It’, an awareness campaign by Sambad Digital.]