Bhubaneswar: A recent study published in Nature journal has raised alarm over the future of global freshwater biodiversity, revealing that nearly 25% of freshwater species face extinction. The research, conducted by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), assessed 23,496 species, including fish, crustaceans, and insects such as dragonflies and damselflies.

Lead author Catherine Sayer, head of IUCN's Freshwater Biodiversity Unit, identified key threats to these species. "Pollution, dams, water extraction, agriculture, and invasive species are major contributors," Sayer explained. The study highlighted that 30% of crustaceans, 26% of fish, and 16% of odonates (dragonflies and damselflies) are under significant threat.

Notable critically endangered species include the mini blue bee shrimp from Sulawesi and the Atlantic helicopter damselfly from Brazil. These creatures inhabit freshwater environments such as rivers, lakes, and wetlands—ecosystems that have experienced a more than 30% reduction in area since 1970.

The study identified key regions suffering from biodiversity declines, including Africa’s Lake Victoria and South America’s Lake Titicaca. Both lakes face severe challenges from pollution, overfishing, and invasive species such as the Nile perch.

Ian Harrison, co-author and freshwater conservation expert at Northern Arizona University, stressed the ecological significance of these habitats. "Freshwater ecosystems support a wealth of species that provide crucial services, from carbon sequestration to food resources," he said.

The research also revealed that nearly 90 freshwater species have already been declared extinct. The authors are advocating for integrated water resource management strategies to prioritize ecosystem health alongside human water needs.

"This study provides a critical baseline to measure conservation progress," Harrison emphasized. "Immediate action is needed to halt further losses and restore freshwater biodiversity."

