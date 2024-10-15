Bhubaneswar: Artificial intelligence (AI) is seen as a key tool in addressing global environmental challenges, but the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure also poses significant environmental risks.

Data centres that support AI operations are major contributors to electronic waste, heavy water consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions. They depend on vast amounts of electricity, often generated from fossil fuels, and rely on rare minerals, many of which are mined unsustainably.

Golestan (Sally) Radwan, Chief Digital Officer at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), expressed concerns about AI's environmental impact, emphasizing the need for a thorough understanding before large-scale deployment.

Most AI systems are hosted in data centres, which require significant resources. For example, manufacturing a 2 kg computer consumes 800 kg of raw materials. The microchips that power AI rely on rare earth elements, often sourced in environmentally damaging ways. Moreover, electronic waste from AI centres contains hazardous materials like mercury and lead.

Water usage is another critical issue, as data centres use vast amounts of water for cooling during operation. According to estimates, AI-related infrastructure may soon consume six times more water than Denmark. This is alarming given that a quarter of the global population already lacks access to clean water.

The energy demand of AI is also substantial. AI operations require more electricity than traditional searches or tasks. The International Energy Agency noted that an AI request, such as one made through ChatGPT, consumes 10 times the electricity of a standard Google search. In countries like Ireland, data centres could account for nearly 35% of the nation’s energy use by 2026.

The surge in AI-driven data centres—from 500,000 in 2012 to 8 million today—indicates that these environmental challenges will only grow, necessitating urgent action to minimize AI's ecological footprint.

[Disclaimer: This story is a part of ‘Punascha Pruthibi – One Earth. Unite for It’, an awareness campaign by Sambad Digital.]