Bhubaneswar: Climate change is amplifying monsoon patterns in India, resulting in increasingly unpredictable and intense rainfall in a large part of the country.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon could extend into October this year.

Usually, the southwest monsoon starts withdrawing in mid-September. However, the weathermen claimed that the monsoon could stay well beyond its normal time, resulting in erratic rains, flooding, and crop loss.

According to climatologists, this year's monsoon season has led to heavier-than-expected rainfall in the country's northern, southern, and western regions. Western states like Gujarat and Rajasthan have witnessed a staggering 30% increase in rainfall over the last decade. The transition from moderate monsoons to intense rainfall has triggered major disruptions, resulting in floods and widespread crop damage.

"One of the most significant shifts is the extension of rains into October, particularly in the Indo-Gangetic plains. Areas such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, which usually start harvesting in early October, are now facing unseasonal rains. This delays the harvest and jeopardizes the quality of crops like rice, maize, and pulses," explained Vishwas Chitale, Senior Programme Lead at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

Meanwhile, ocean temperatures and atmospheric changes are increasing moisture levels due to climate change, resulting in heavy downpours and flooding. El Niño initially weakened the monsoons, leading to droughts in some areas, while La Niña brought excessive rains and flooding. These shifting weather patterns, coupled with the overarching impacts of climate change, are increasing the unpredictability of monsoons and causing widespread disruptions in agriculture, water management, and daily life throughout India.

Kharif crops, which rely on the monsoon rain, are particularly vulnerable to the 'extended monsoon'.

The Ministry of Agriculture recently reported that 408.72 lakh hectares of paddy were sown in 2024, up from 393.57 lakh hectares the previous year. Despite a surge in sowing, the excessive rain soaking fields intended for harvest may not result in a good yield. The risk of crop losses is elevated because rain-fed crops such as paddy and maize are particularly sensitive to moisture levels during their crucial harvest period.

The erratic rainfall had earlier affected crop production. From 2015-16 to 2021-22, hydro-meteorological disasters such as floods and heavy rainfall damaged 33.9 million hectares of farmland, as per a data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

"Increased rainfall in western India could lead to more frequent and intense flooding. However, the existing water management infrastructure is insufficient to handle these surges, often resulting in pluvial floods during extreme rainfall. Sustainable approaches, like integrating surface and groundwater use, are necessary to mitigate these effects," India Today quoted Dr Kasiapillai S. Kasiviswanathan Associate Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, as saying.

As extreme weather events like flooding become more frequent, experts stress the importance of adopting climate-resilient agricultural practices.

[Disclaimer: This story is a part of ‘Punascha Pruthibi – One Earth. Unite for It’, an awareness campaign by Sambad Digital.]