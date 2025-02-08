New Delhi: The CSIR-NIIST (National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology) Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday announced an automated biomedical waste conversion rig that can disinfect pathogenic waste and convert it into soil additives.

The rig, christened as “Sṛjanam” will be formally launched by Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, and commissioned at a function at AIIMS, New Delhi on February 10.

The rig can disinfect pathogenic biomedical waste such as blood, urine, sputum, and laboratory disposables, without the use of costly and energy-intensive incinerators. It also imparts a pleasant fragrance to the foul-smelling toxic waste.

“With its potential to transform treated waste into value-added soil additives with minimal human intervention, our technology provides a safer solution for healthcare facilities, avoids the risk of spills and occupational exposure, and assists in preventing uncontrolled spread of infectious microbes,” said Dr. C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST.

Soil studies have confirmed that the treated biomedical waste is superior to organic fertilisers like vermicompost. India produces 743 tonnes of biomedical waste daily, according to the 2023 annual report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

It presents a significant challenge for proper management and disposal. Improper segregation, open dumping, open burning, and inadequate incineration lead to severe health hazards, such as the release of harmful human carcinogens, particulate matter, and ash residues.

Increased biomedical waste generation demands more transportation facilities, increasing the risk of accidents and spills. The new prototype equipment, with a daily capacity of 400 kg, can handle 10 kg degradable medical waste per day in the initial phase.

The technology, once validated, will be ready for full-scale implementation after securing approval from competent authorities.

Through this technology, CSIR-NIIST aims at an innovative and alternative solution for the safe, inexpensive and environment-friendly disposal of pathogenic biomedical waste.

(IANS)