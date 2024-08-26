Bhubaneswar: Thanks to climate change, a lot of UNESCO World Heritage Sites across the world will stop existing by the next three decades. According to media reports, five UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India are among dozens of other sites that will stop existing till 2050 due to climate change.

Those on the list are Khangchendzonga National Park, Sun Temple in Konark, Keoladeo National Park, Sundarbans National Park besides Churches and Convents of Goa.

The findings were the result of assessing climate models by experts who took into account how the landmark sites will be impacted because of flooding, coastal erosion, landslides, wind-based hazards, storms and cyclones.

In the analysis, 50 world heritage sites were found to be at risk, out of which five were in India.

Elaborating on the report, CEO and co-founder of Climate X Lukky Ahmed said the findings are a clarion call for the system. "This is a warning for governments, preservationists, and the global community to prioritise safeguarding of our planet - to preserve our ancient monuments and our current assets and infrastructure- and to protect life today and into the future," he said.

Currently, 1,223 sites have been included in UNESCO's World Heritage list. These are considered to be important and need to be protected.

As per reports, the team used Climate X's Spectra platform in which models projected how properties, assets and infrastructure will be affected by climate change under different scenarios.The analysis indicated that 50 important sites were found to be at risk if global greenhouse gas emissions continue increasing at the current rate.

The platform's algorithm quantified the risk from extreme weather to 16 different climate hazards, which ranged from tropical cyclones, extreme heat and flooding, across eight different warming scenarios which may occur in the next 100 years.

Indonesia's Subak System,which faces the risk of surface flooding, extreme heat days, and drought risk, topped the list followed by.Australia's Kakadu National Park which faced the risk of surface flooding and wildfires and China's Quanzhou: Emporium of the World.

Other major sites on the list were Australia's Sydney Opera House, the US Olympic National Park, Switzerland's Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch, and Korea's Sansa Buddhist Mountain Monasteries.