Bhubaneswar: Emphasising that the poor and weaker sections of society are the most affected by climate change, Shree Ram Subedi, President of the South Asian Climate Change Journalists Forum (SACCJF), Nepal Chapter, urged Journalists to enhance public awareness on the issue.

Speaking at the Earth Again Conference-2025, organised by the Sambad Group in Bhubaneswar, Subedi said since the Industrial Revolution, the Earth’s temperature has risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius, describing it as a “fever” for the planet.

“Just as a fever disturbs the human body’s balance, climate change has disrupted the balance of our planet. The only solution lies in spreading greater awareness about the crisis,” he said.

Subedi stressed Journalists should highlight how climate change impacts vulnerable groups, whether it is people living in the Himalayan region or fishermen in Odisha. “Our focus should be on the implications of climate change for the weaker sections,” he added.

He further said “climate injustice” began by following the Western development model, and therefore, climate justice must be linked to human rights.

“As journalists, we must work collectively with citizens, policymakers, world leaders, and governments to build campaigns for climate action and justice, particularly for communities in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and across South Asia. Given the scale of the crisis, we must join forces to find sustainable solutions,” Subedi concluded.