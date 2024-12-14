Bhubaneswar: The National Energy Conservation Day was observed in Odisha today.

On this occasion, a public awareness rally was held from Kalinga Stadium to Power House Square in the capital city here in the early morning. The rally was organized by the Energy Department and CES.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment and Energy Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo inaugurated the rally.

To mark the occasion, a state-level exhibition was organized by the Department of Energy at the Convention Center of Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Various government, private organizations, industrial organizations, professionals, teachers and students participated in this event.

Various models related to energy conservation were demonstrated by the school students from 30 districts of Odisha. In addition, various energy efficient devices, electric vehicles, solar panels were displayed on the occasion.

“Our initiative in energy conservation should not be limited only in the seminars and conferences but should be used in our day-to-day life. We should keep switches of electrical appliances off when not in use and use green energy or renewable energy instead of coal-based energy to combat climate change. Let's work together to conserve energy and fight against climate change and global warming,” said Singh Deo.

Ahead of the National Energy Conservation Day, quiz competitions were organized in each and every block and districts of Odisha. The top 30 contestants got the opportunity to participate in the state-level exhibition.

About 1,50,000 contestants from Class 7 to Class 10 across the state participated in this quiz competitions. The top 3 contestants were awarded certificates and cash prizes of Rs 7,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

Apart from this, state level awards were given to various industries for exemplary energy conservation projects.