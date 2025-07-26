Shimla: A delegation of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), led by Soumitra Dasgupta, presented a cheque for Rs 3 crore to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the conservation and management of the newly notified Tsarap Chu Conservation Reserve.

Expressing gratitude for the generous support, the Chief Minister said the funds would catalyse early-stage conservation activities.

"This contribution would enhance community-led wildlife conservation initiatives and foster livelihood opportunities for local communities through eco-friendly activities," he said.

The IBCA, a coalition of 96 range and non-range countries, focuses on the conservation of seven big cat species, comprising the tigers, lion, leopard and the snow leopard, and their habitats across the globe.

It has expressed interest in strengthening and expanding the protected area network in high-altitude regions like Himachal Pradesh.

Tsarap Chu, spread over 1,585 sq km, is Himachal Pradesh's fifth conservation reserve. It is also a prime snow leopard habitat that lies in a strategic trans-Himalayan region, bordering the Union Territory of Ladakh in the north and adjoining Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary in the east, Kabjima Nallah in the south and Chandertal Wildlife Sanctuary and Baralacha Pass in the west.

The conservation reserve is located in one of the high-density habitats of the snow leopard and supports a rich variety of Himalayan and trans-Himalayan flora and fauna, including species such as the Tibetan wolf, the kiang, the bharal, the ibex, the Tibetan argali, and avifauna like the rose finches, the Tibetan ravens, and the yellow-billed choughs.

The reserve, which forms the catchment of the Charap Nallah, will serve as a crucial wildlife corridor connecting Kibber and Chandertal wildlife sanctuaries.

The Chief Minister said this was a landmark step, as Tsarap Chu is now the largest conservation reserve in the country.

The reserve is expected to promote eco-tourism, nature photography, camping, and wildlife research, significantly contributing to local livelihoods. The reserve will be managed by a conservation reserve management committee, which will include representatives from panchayats to ensure inclusive and community-based management, aligning ecological goals with local needs.

(IANS)