Biodiversity comprises of different kinds of living organisms within a particular area. Plants, animals, fungi and other living things are part of the biodiversity. A single-cell algae which cannot be seen without a microscope is also part of the biodiversity.

Tropical regions have the most biodiversity whereas temperate regions have less biodiversity. The regions with cold or dry conditions have even less biodiversity.

Areas closer to the Equator have the greater the biodiversity. The warm waters of the western Pacific and Indian Oceans are having the most diverse marine environments. Coral reefs are home to hundreds of more species and have species from tiny seaweeds to large sharks.

Some regions in the world have a large number of endemic species - species that exist only in a particular region.

Biodiversity refers to the variety of ecosystems such as deserts, grasslands and rainforests, or communities of living things and their environments. The tropical rain forests, alpine mountains and dry deserts exist in the African continent which enjoys a high level of biodiversity. Antarctica has low biodiversity.

Genetic diversity is the other way to measure biodiversity. Greater genetic diversity within a species can make that species more resistant to diseases. This also helps a species to better adapt to the changing environment.

As all species are interconnected, they depend on each other. Ecosystems with a lot of biodiversity are generally stronger and more resistant to disease than those with fewer species.

Biodiversity is crucial for people in several ways. Plants provide oxygen, food, shade, construction material, medicines and fiber for clothing and paper. The root system helps stop flooding. Plants, fungi and animals, keep soil fertile and water clean. When biodiversity decreases, these systems get disrupted.

Biodiversity is important to the medical and pharmaceutical industries as well. Scientists have discovered many chemicals in rainforest plants. Pain reliever, aspirin, was originally made from the bark of willow trees. Indigenous people, who live in tropical rainforests, have been using plants for medicinal purposes.

Human activity is destroying natural habitats and is the main cause for loss of biodiversity. Human-driven climate change and development have destroyed about 35% of the world’s wetlands since 1970.

Measures to save bio-diversity

Pollution, overfishing and overhunting have caused a decline in biodiversity. Global climate change is linked to human activity. Warmer ocean temperatures damage fragile ecosystems, such as coral reefs.

People across the world are working to maintain the planet’s biodiversity. Thousands of areas have been set up to conserve plants, animals and ecosystems. Many organisations are also cooperating to preserve the biodiversity. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site program recognises areas of global importance.

The Marine protected areas have been set up to preserve sea life. People are working to restrict pollution and restore coral reef ecosystems. Diverse ecosystems will lead to a more sustainable future.