Bhubaneswar: India is the seventh most vulnerable country to climate change, as per the Economic Survey recently tabled in the Parliament. Highlighting the country's susceptibility to extreme weather events, the survey stressed the impact of greenhouse gas emissions over the years on India along with slow onset phenomena like water crisis, rise of sea levels and loss of biodiversity among other things.

The report pointed out that extreme weather events were witnessed in the country with 93 per cent days in 2024 marked by heatwaves, cyclones and floods. The impact is most felt by developing nations like India which bear the brunt of historical green house emissions and furthermore, lack of resources to effectively deal with these challenges.

The socio-economic impact of imbalance in weather patterns is reflected in loss of agricultural productivity and potential inflation, drop in GDP, social unrest, etc. Estimates suggest climate change could reduce India's GDP by 3% to 10% annually, teh report stated, stressing the profound economic impact.

However, the Economic Survey also highlighted that the Indian government has increased expenditure on climate adaptation measures from 3.7% to 5.6% of GDP between FY16 and FY22, which reflects a growing recognition of the need for robust climate resilience strategies.

Experts further warned that the $300 billion annual finance target set for climate adaptation by 2035 is insufficient compared to the estimated requirement of USD 5.1 to 6.8 trillion by 2030.

"India faces challenges in deploying renewable energy, particularly due to a lack of storage technology and access to minerals. Given India's vulnerability to climate change, a strong adaptation strategy is essential," the Economic Survey stated.

By 2070, India aims for net-zero emissions as part of its commitment to low-carbon growth for which innovative strategies and substantial investment in infrastructure are the need of the hour.

The survey also highlighted the impact of climate change on women specially in rural areas and exhorted more focus on creation of alternate livelihoods for the vulnerable community..