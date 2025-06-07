New Delhi: Sustainability is at the heart of our maritime policy, and we are committed to achieving net zero emissions at major ports by 2047, said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday.

During an interaction with students of the Blue MBA Executive Programme at Copenhagen Business School (CBS), Sonowal outlined India’s strategy to transform its maritime infrastructure through flagship initiatives like the Sagarmala Programme and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

“These efforts aim to build modern, multimodal logistics systems while prioritising clean energy, digital shipping and green port development,” the Minister added.

He described India as a ‘compelling story of inclusive, innovative, and sustainable growth,’ and said that the country’s vision is to become the global epicentre for green shipping and clean trade corridors.

“The discussion also covered India’s ambitious goals for maritime decarbonisation, including the use of green hydrogen and cutting-edge digital solutions,” the Union Minister stated.

Highlighting the growing cooperation between India and Denmark in green maritime technologies, Sonowal praised Denmark for its global leadership in energy efficiency and digital shipping.

He said India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is modernising its maritime sector through policy reform, infrastructure investment, and international collaboration.

“India’s vast coastline and heavy reliance on sea trade -- over 90 per cent of its volume -- make the maritime sector a central pillar of its economic strategy,” the minister noted.

He also shared the government’s plans to scale up maritime education and workforce, aiming to increase India’s maritime professionals from 7.86 million to nearly 40 million by 2047.

He highlighted a sharp rise in women seafarers, from just 1,699 in 2014 to over 7,000 in 2024, as a sign of the country’s focus on diversity and inclusion.

His visit was marked by a detailed conversation with maritime professionals and faculty members, focusing on India’s commitment to sustainable development and economic growth.

The event underlined India’s deepening ties with Denmark and its increasing engagement with global academic and professional institutions in the maritime field.

