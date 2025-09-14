Golaghat (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted that India is making rapid strides in the field of green energy and renewable power generation.

He remarked that a decade ago, India lagged significantly in solar power production. However, today, India ranks among the top five countries globally in solar energy capacity.

"In the changing times, India requires alternative fuels to reduce dependence on oil and gas," emphasised the Prime Minister, highlighting ethanol as one such viable option.

He said that the new plant for the production of ethanol from bamboo, inaugurated today, would greatly benefit farmers and tribal communities in Assam.

Stating that arrangements are being made to ensure a steady supply of bamboo for operating the bio-ethanol plant, PM Modi highlighted that the government will support local farmers in cultivating bamboo and will also procure it directly.

He informed that small units related to bamboo chipping will be established in the region. The Prime Minister announced that approximately Rs 200 crore will be spent annually in this sector. He emphasised that this single plant will benefit thousands of people in the area.

Underlining that India is now producing ethanol from bamboo, the Prime Minister reminded the public of the earlier times when, under the opposition-led government, cutting bamboo could lead to imprisonment.

He emphasised that bamboo, an integral part of daily life for tribal communities, was subject to restrictions.

PM Modi highlighted that the current government removed the ban on bamboo cutting, and this decision is now delivering substantial benefits to the people of the North East.

PM Modi said that Assam is playing a key role in the march towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat as the state has been chosen for a major national initiative - the Semiconductor Mission.

He explained that his trust in Assam stems from its proven potential, citing how Assam Tea, once relatively unknown during colonial times, was transformed into a global brand by the land and people of Assam.

PM Modi emphasised that in this new era, India's self-reliance depends on two critical sectors: energy and semiconductors, and Assam is playing a vital role in both.

The Prime Minister said that from bank cards and mobile phones to cars, aircraft, and space missions, the core of every electronic device lies in a small electronic chip.

He emphasised that if India aims to manufacture these products domestically, it must also produce its own chips.

To achieve this, India has launched the Semiconductor Mission, with Assam serving as a major foundation for this initiative.

PM Modi highlighted that a semiconductor factory is rapidly being constructed in Morigaon, with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, which is a matter of great pride for Assam.

