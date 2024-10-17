Bhubaneswar: A new study revealed that drought and aridity caused by climate change impacted internal migration worldwide.

According to a study published in Nature, due to changing climatic conditions, millions of people opt to relocate within their countries, particularly in Southern Europe, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America.

The research conducted by a team of scientists led by Marco Percoco at Bocconi University analysed 107,840 migration flows between subnational regions using census-based data from 72 countries from the year 1960-2016.

The study found that drought and extreme dryness in the soil intensified during the period following which people found migration as their last option to survive.

The communities especially in rural areas dependent on agriculture are badly affected due to climate change. The aridity and scarcity of water impact their livelihoods resulting in migration from villages to urban areas.

The research showed that the overall climatic effects on migration are stronger in richer countries. However, the out-migration from the poor towards wealthier regions within countries was higher.

Furthermore, age and education groups respond differently to climatic stress. The adults are first to move from poorer regions, while older populations in response to change in climatic conditions are found relocating to other localities in wealthier contries.

Hence the drought is the primary reason behind migration, the researchers expressed their concern for the climate migrants in urban areas.

According to them, the authorities should ensure that the cities can provide houses, employment and services to people who migrated from villages due to environmental stress.

[Disclaimer: This story is a part of ‘Punascha Pruthibi – One Earth. Unite for It’, an awareness campaign by Sambad Digital.]