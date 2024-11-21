Bhubaneswar: A new United Nations Global Nitrous Oxide Assessment, launched at the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, has raised alarms over the rapid rise of nitrous oxide (N₂O) emissions.

This potent greenhouse gas, about 270 times stronger than carbon dioxide in warming potential, is exacerbating climate change and hindering efforts to protect the ozone layer.

The report reveals that nitrous oxide, responsible for around 10% of global warming since the industrial revolution, is primarily emitted through agricultural practices like synthetic fertilizer use and manure management.

As the third most significant greenhouse gas and the top ozone-depleting substance still released, it poses a major challenge to achieving the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

“Abating N₂O emissions could prevent up to 235 billion tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions by 2100,” said David Kanter, Co-Chair of the Assessment.

Practical strategies outlined in the report could reduce emissions by over 40%, particularly by transforming food systems and improving nitrogen management.

Addressing N₂O emissions could also enhance air and water quality, protect ecosystems, and prevent up to 20 million premature deaths by 2050.

Tackling this “forgotten super pollutant” is crucial for achieving climate, health, and environmental goals, the report stresses.

