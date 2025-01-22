Bhubaneswar: The state government today signed separate agreements with three eminent institutions/agencies to enhance Odisha’s climate resilience and sustainable development efforts.

The collaborations aim to tackle climate change challenges, promote sustainable livelihoods, and protect Odisha’s rich biodiversity and coastal ecosystems.

The Forest, Environment and Climate Change (FE&CC) Department signed an MoU with the IIT-Bhubaneswar under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) project.

The collaboration focuses on restoring critical coastal ecosystems, including seagrass beds and salt marshes, which are vital for biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and coastal protection.

This will stress upon the importance of ecosystem-based approaches to enhance the resilience of coastal communities.

Designated as the Technical Support Agency (TSA) for the restoration, protection, and sustainable management of seagrass and saltmarsh ecosystems along the Odisha coast, IIT Bhubaneswar will provide technical support for implementing sustainable strategies to manage these ecosystems.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said that the collaboration with IIT Bhubaneswar would pave the way for enhanced research opportunities and community engagement initiatives to promote sustainable coastal management practices.

The FE&CC Department also inked a letter of understanding (LoU) with the World Food Programme (WFP) for a regional adaptation project between India and Sri Lanka called Adaptation for Resilience (ADAT4R) to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable farming communities facing increased impacts of climate change.

Focused on Nuapada district, this five-year initiative aims to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable farming communities, particularly women farmers, against the impacts of climate change.

Supported by the Adaptation Fund, the project will promote diversified livelihoods, resilient farming practices, and improved access to climate services.

On the occasion, the minister reaffirmed Odisha’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods and food security in the face of climate vulnerabilities.

The state government and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), one of Asia’s leading think tanks, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a Net-Zero Roadmap for Odisha.

The initiative will chart decarbonization strategies across key sectors such as industry, power, transport, and agriculture.

The minister stated that this partnership marks a significant step in aligning Odisha’s economic growth with India’s 2070 net-zero targets.