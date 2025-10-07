Bhubaneswar: Speaking at the Earth Again Conference-2025, organized by Sambad in Bhubaneswar, Prof Amit Garg of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad emphasised that Odisha should focus on sunrise industries rather than traditional sectors to effectively address climate change.

Highlighting the state’s reliance on Ispat and coal-based industries, Prof Garg suggested companies could adopt climate-friendly technologies. For example, Tata Steel could invest in DRI (Direct Reduced Iron) and Electric Arc Furnace technologies. He also stressed Odisha should explore alternatives to thermal-based power generation, such as atomic energy.

Prof Garg recommended the state formulate policies to attract sunrise industries, including renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), data centers, food processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and marine sectors.

Other speakers at the session included Dhruba Purkayastha, Adviser at the Observer Research Foundation Middle East (ORF ME), and Gunjan Jhunjhunwala, Program Lead of the Renewables team at The Council on Energy, Environment and Water. The panel discussion was moderated by Labanya Jena, Director of the Climate and Sustainability Initiative (CSI).