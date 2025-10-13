New Delhi: In a significant development towards achieving green energy sustainability, Rajasthan has set a new record with the lowest ever battery energy storage price in India at "Rs 1.77 lakh per megawatt (MW)", Amitabh Kant, former chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog, said on Monday. Sharing a newspaper article, Kant, who also served as G20 Sherpa for India, said the progress would expedite the adoption of renewable energy in the nation by making it more affordable.

"A landmark achievement that will strengthen grid reliability, accelerate renewable energy adoption, and make clean power more affordable for India," Kant wrote on X. Earlier, Pralhad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy, informed that India added a record 25 GW of renewable capacity in the April-September period this year, which was led by solar power. With about 125 GW of solar capacity, India is now the third-largest solar producer in the world. “India achieves a historic feat in clean energy with a record 25GW renewable capacity added in April-September 2025 (H1FY26), led by solar power. This milestone reflects PM Narendra Modi’s vision for a brighter, sustainable future, as the nation accelerates its journey to global leadership in renewables,” the minister said in a post on X.

This milestone shows PM Modi’s vision for a brighter and sustainable future. The nation is speeding up its path to becoming a leader in renewable energy. "India has met its renewable energy goals five years early. The country has surpassed the 50 per cent mark in total installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources," the minister said.

While speaking at the launch event for the 8th session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) assembly, which will take place from October 27-30 in New Delhi, the minister emphasised that India’s success story goes beyond numbers; it is about the people. “We have seen firsthand how decentralised solar transforms lives, brings light to rural homes, powers local health centres and gives new tools to our farmers. With PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, more than 20 lakh households are benefiting from solar power,” according to Joshi.

(IANS)