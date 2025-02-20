Bhubaneswar: A new study has revealed that climate change is influencing the spread of dengue fever across the world. The study confirms temperature and rainfall as the critical factors that aid in the spread of the disease.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the bite of Aedes species mosquitoes, which is prevalent in Southeast Asia, including in India, the western Pacific islands, Latin America, and Africa.

As per the World Health Organisation report (WHO), dengue cases rose from 4.1 million in 2023 to over 10.6 million in 2024 in North and South America alone. This is of serious concern as the cases have increased drastically.

In 2024, over 14 million dengue cases and over 10,000 dengue-related deaths were reported globally, as per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The disease is more prevalent during the monsoon season.

However, the relationship between temperature and rainfall is poorly understood as some researchers suggest rainfall could suppress the spread of the disease.

To overcome this confusion, the researchers at the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) have found a new method that helps in analysing the relationship between weather and dengue incidence.

The study was conducted in the Philippines and Puerto Rico for their diverse climatic conditions. The findings, published in Science Advances, indicate that as temperature increases, the cases of dengue rise. In eastern areas, rainfall increased dengue cases, while in western regions, rainfall suppressed it.

The length of the dry season affects mosquito breeding—a longer dry season leads to more mosquito breeding, while a shorter dry season results in fewer mosquitoes.

“Our findings provide robust evidence for how climatic factors influence dengue transmission in diverse environments. This represents a significant step toward understanding how climate change may impact mosquito-borne diseases globally,” said one of the researchers.

This study also explains how the temperature and rainfall impact not only the spread of dengue but also of malaria, influenza, and the Zika virus.

(Note: This story is a part of Punascha Pruthibi - One Earth. Unite for it', an awareness campaign by Sambad Digital)