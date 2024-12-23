Bhubaneswar: A new study has revealed alarming projections regarding saltwater intrusion into coastal groundwater supplies.

By the year 2100, approximately 77 per cent of coastal watersheds worldwide are expected to experience this phenomenon, which can render freshwater sources undrinkable, damage ecosystems, and corrode infrastructure, said a recent study by the researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Saltwater intrusion occurs when seawater infiltrates underground freshwater aquifers, a process influenced by the balance between rainfall replenishing freshwater and the pressure from seawater pushing inland.

However, climate change is disrupting this balance. Rising sea levels, driven by global warming, are causing coastlines to migrate inland and increasing the force of saltwater intrusion.

Simultaneously, slower groundwater recharge due to reduced rainfall exacerbates the issue, weakening the flow of freshwater toward the ocean.

The study evaluated over 60,000 coastal watersheds globally, assessing how diminished groundwater recharge and rising sea levels will contribute to saltwater intrusion.

The findings indicate that rising sea levels alone could push saltwater inland in 82 per cent of the studied watersheds, while slower recharge could lead to intrusion in 45 per cent of these areas.

Notably, regions such as the Arabian Peninsula, Western Australia, and parts of the Gulf of Mexico are particularly vulnerable.

The researchers emphasised that understanding local conditions is crucial for managing saltwater intrusion effectively.

The study was co-funded by NASA and the US Department of Defence as part of efforts to evaluate how climate change impacts coastal infrastructure. Researchers utilised data from HydroSHEDS, a database managed by the World Wildlife Fund, to model potential future scenarios for saltwater intrusion.

As climate change continues to pose significant risks to coastal regions, this research highlights the urgent need for adaptive management strategies to protect vital freshwater resources.

(Note: This story is a part of Punascha Pruthibi - One Earth. Unite for it', an awareness campaign by Sambad Digital)