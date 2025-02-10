Bhubaneswar: The second edition of 'Punascha Pruthibi' or Earth Again campaign by Odisha's leading media conglomerate Sambad Group was launched at Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district.

Gracing the inaugural programme on Sunday as the Guest, Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo stressed on importance of mangroves for environment conservation in Bhitarkanika.

"Bhitarkanika is not a national park. Rather, its biodiversity and mangrove forests have made us known all over the world. The mangroves are the protective shield of Bhitarkanika. The kings of Kanika, the erstwhile Kanika Estate in Odisha, had thought of Bhitarkanika before the Forest Protection Act came into force. They had divided Bhitarkanika into 24 blocks and taken steps to protect the forest and livelihood of people. Action was being taken against those who were causing any damage to the forest. Even the king had cofessed to his mistaken and paid the fine,"

He expressed his displeasure over'reduction' of its size after its recognition as the wildlife sanctuary.

"After Bhitarkanika was granted the status of a wildlife sanctuary in 1975, the publicity was not as it should have been. Bhitarkanika was spread over an area of 672 sq km at the time of declaration of sanctuary. However, many villages remained inside it. After years of struggle, the jurisdiction was revised and re-notifued in 2022, but due to some errors, the dispute still continues," the legislator said.

Expressing concern over the environment, he said that the priority should be given on Nature as well as livelihood of the people while thinking about development.

"The cyclones that had hit Bhitarkanika in 1971 and 1999 caused extensive damage. However, the mangroves protected us from the cyclones in 2021 and 2024 and people have understood the importance of the the mangrove plants. The coastal belt people are now experience the impact of climate change. We are witnessing the sea erosion and extreme heat along with unseasonal rain in winter," he said exhorting people to take a pledge to join the 'Punascha Pruthibi' campaign and make it a movement to deal with the natural disasters.

Speaking at the event, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, the Chairman of Sambad Group, said, "Nature and human beings have been associated for years. But due to lack of coordination, many problems are prevailing today. We have reached such a sage that development and destruction have appeared to us as two sides of a coin. Our children need to be taught that the Earth is not our enemy, but a friend. Development will be ensured if we can move forward in harmony with the Earth. Before independence, there was colonialism in the country. That continues even now. Only the character has changed. A handful of people in power are trying to capture natural resources like roads, mines, rivers, streams. We have to raise our voice against them."

On Punascha Pruthibi campaign, he said, "We are not limited to just presentation of news. We are trying to connect people with people and solve the problems. In 2024, the 'Earth Again' programme has been able to bring together chief minister, Union ministers, opposition leaders on one platform. The participation of MLAs in the second edition that began today has made it a success. We would not have to work too hard if politicians took such a resolution."

Tanaya Patnaik, Edior of Sambad and Kanak News, in her welcome address said, "We have pledged to take the impact of climate change to our doorsteps. We aim to reach out to people through stories, music, stories and create environmental warriors at home. We have included Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in today's campaign. There are two groups each to disturb, enjoy and protect the environment. We will take the stories of people, who are preserving the environment, to you. The people of Rajnagar are very sensitive about climate change. We are taking 'Earth Again' as a resolution for next 12 years."

Aiming at creating awareness about climate change, Sambad Group had started a 60-day-long Punascha Pruthibi or Earth Again campaign on August 9 on the occasion of Kranti Diwas last year. During the period, climate panchayat was held connecting people in 146 assembly constituencies in Odisha.