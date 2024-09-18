Bhubaneswar: Seaweed can provide solution to the blistering heat reported in several countries during past few days. This marine plant absorbs carbon dioxide and helps the oceans and the planet cool. By capturing greenhouse gasses, seaweed offers a natural defense against climate change and its impacts.

Seaweed can be used as a sustainable alternative to make many products. Many toothpastes are made with a type of seaweed that’s grown in tropical areas. Apart from this, seaweed is being used to make lotions, ink and even textiles. By using the seaweed, we can help reduce our carbon footprint.

Seaweed farming is less laborious and there is no need to convert land or an existing ecosystem. The farming takes place in the ocean and doesn’t require any land, fertiliser, or freshwater. There is no need to cut down trees in order to grow seaweed.

Using sunlight and nutrients from the ocean water seaweeds grow quickly. After about five to six months, seaweed is harvested. Seaweed is one of the fastest growing organisms on the Earth as it doesn’t have to fight against gravity like land plants.

Above all Seaweed is the only natural sources of Iodine and incredibly healthy for human beings. It’s rich in key vitamins and minerals like Vitamin K and B12, Antioxidants, and fiber.

Seaweed helps combat climate change by reducing the amount of harmful greenhouse gasses.

As climate change continues to negatively impact fisheries, seaweed farming increasingly becomes an important alternative source of income for fishers.

Seaweed is beautiful and diverse, with over 12,000 known species worldwide.

[Disclaimer: This story is a part of ‘Punascha Pruthibi – One Earth. Unite for It’, an awareness campaign by Sambad Digital.]