Bhubaneswar: A new study by researchers from Arizona State University, the University of Washington, and the University of Texas at Austin has found that extreme heat significantly alters people's daily routines and transportation habits.

The study, titled "Understanding How Extreme Heat Impacts Human Activity-Mobility and Time Use Patterns," sheds light on how rising temperatures are influencing human behavior in urban settings.

Led by Professor Ram M. Pendyala from Arizona State University, the research team examined data from the American Time Use Survey and weather data from NOAA. The study focused on 11 major U.S. cities and revealed that people tend to limit outdoor activities and avoid unnecessary travel during extremely hot days, opting to stay indoors instead.

One of the key findings is a clear shift in transportation preferences during heat waves. The use of cars increases, while walking, biking, and public transit usage drops considerably. In fact, public transit usage falls by nearly 50% as people turn to air-conditioned vehicles for comfort. This trend raises concerns for cities promoting sustainable transportation methods.

The research also highlights that extreme heat disproportionately affects vulnerable groups, particularly low-income individuals and those without access to private vehicles. These people, who often rely on walking or public transport, face increased exposure to high temperatures. Moreover, they often lack flexible work schedules, forcing them to commute even in dangerously hot conditions.

Additionally, the study notes that older adults face difficulties in adjusting their routines during heat waves, which could lead to greater social isolation.

Professor Pendyala stressed that extreme heat worsens existing inequalities in transportation and daily activities. He urged policymakers to develop targeted strategies to protect vulnerable groups from the escalating impact of heat due to climate change.

As cities around the world deal with the effects of global warming, the study highlights the urgent need for adaptive policies to ensure equitable access to transportation and to maintain residents' quality of life during extreme heat events.

[Disclaimer: This story is a part of ‘Punascha Pruthibi – One Earth. Unite for It’, an awareness campaign by Sambad Digital.]