Damascus: Syria is facing one of its worst agricultural crisis in decades, as a historic drought deepens the impact of years of conflict and economic collapse and leaves millions at risk of hunger, officials from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have warned.

The 2024-25 season is the driest in nearly 40 years, devastating both rain-fed and irrigated farming, FAO said. Cropland has withered, irrigation networks have broken down, and herders are selling off flocks as fodder becomes scarce and unaffordable.

Pirro-Tomaso Perri, a senior FAO program officer, told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday that more than 75 per cent of rain-fed farmland has been affected, with rainfall deficits of up to 69 per cent in key producing regions. Irrigated areas have also been hit by water shortages, power cuts, and damaged infrastructure.

"There are also poor public services, low-quality production inputs, and soaring prices," Perri said.

"This has amplified the impact of the drought on crops and livestock. The dual shock to rain-fed and irrigated systems is unprecedented in scale."

According to Perri, this is the third consecutive year of poor harvests, resulting from crop failures, input shortages, and persistent drought. Wheat output in 2025 is projected at 900,000 to 1.1 million tonnes -- well below the national need of nearly 4 million tonnes.

"This leaves a deficit of 2.73 million tonnes," he said, warning that food access and availability for more than 16 million people could be affected.

Jalal Al Hamoud, food security specialist at the FAO, noted that more than 14 million Syrians are already food insecure, with 5.5 million at risk of slipping deeper into hunger. The drought has struck every governorate, but four areas are worst hit: the belt between al-Hasakah and Deir al-Zour, between Aleppo and Idlib, between Homs and Hama, and the southern region stretching from Rural Damascus to Daraa.

"More than 95 per cent of rain-fed crops were not harvested due to low rainfall and high temperatures," Al Hamoud said.

"Even irrigated farmland has been badly affected -- 60 to 70 per cent -- because of water shortages and limited irrigation."

Pastureland has collapsed, fodder prices have doubled, and many herders have been forced to sell off large portions of their flocks.

"The nutrition and health of livestock deteriorated, and breeders sold huge numbers of animals just to feed and care for what remained," Al Hamoud said.

The crisis is especially severe for families returning to rural areas after years of displacement. FAO estimates that more than 800,000 people have returned this season, many of them farmers, only to find destroyed infrastructure, no irrigation, and little access to inputs, Xinhua news agency reported.

"They need to be empowered to stay in their villages and restart agricultural activity," Al Hamoud said.

FAO is working to rehabilitate irrigation systems and provide training, technical assistance, and inputs to help them resume production. To respond, FAO has launched a $286.7-million Emergency and Recovery Plan of Action for 2025-2027, aiming to reach 9.7 million people. The plan combines short-term relief -- such as drought-tolerant seeds, livestock feed, veterinary services, and emergency cash -- with longer-term measures to rebuild irrigation and strengthen local food systems.

"Our message is clear," Perri said.

"Emergency agricultural action is needed now to save the next harvest and prevent another year of failure. Distributing drought-tolerant seeds by October 2025 is critical to boost yields and stop families from falling deeper into poverty and displacement."

But funding remains far short. FAO is seeking $66 million for drought response, including $27.5 million specifically for wheat farmers.

"The gap between what is needed and what is available is substantial," Perri warned.

"Without stronger donor support, humanitarian needs will escalate and recovery costs will climb."

Both officials stressed that time is running out. Farmers urgently need seeds, fuel, fertiliser, and fodder before the winter planting season begins.

"We are committed to working with international partners to turn short-term response into long-term recovery," Perri said.

"But the window for action is closing rapidly."

