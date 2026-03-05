Chennai: The forest departments of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka will conduct a synchronised vulture census across the Nilgiri landscape on March 7 and 8, in a coordinated effort to assess the population of the endangered scavengers in one of southern India’s most important habitats.

The survey will focus on key forest ranges within the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, a region that has emerged as a vital stronghold for vultures in the southern part of the country.

The exercise follows encouraging results from the previous census, which recorded a noticeable rise in vulture numbers across the three states.

In a development that has boosted optimism among wildlife officials, field staff at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve recently spotted a vulture nest within the core area of the reserve for the first time. Until now, most nesting activity had been documented in buffer zones.

Forest officials have identified eight vantage points within the core zone of Mudumalai for this year’s survey to closely monitor nesting behaviour and population trends. The synchronised survey will cover several major wildlife habitats across the Nilgiri landscape.

In Tamil Nadu, monitoring will take place in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and the Tirunelveli Wildlife Sanctuary. In Karnataka, teams will survey Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve and Biligiri Ranganatha Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve, while in Kerala, the exercise will focus on the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Officials said the Nilgiri landscape plays a crucial ecological role as a source population for vultures in southern India, supporting both breeding colonies and migratory visitors.

India is home to nine species of vultures, seven of which have been recorded in Tamil Nadu. These include resident breeding species such as the White-rumped vulture, Long-billed vulture and Red-headed vulture.

Other species -- including the Egyptian vulture, Himalayan griffon, Cinereous vulture and Eurasian griffon -- are usually seen as migratory visitors to the region.

This will be the fourth synchronised census in the Nilgiri landscape. The last survey, conducted across 106 vantage points covering approximately 4,670 square kilometres, recorded an increase in the vulture population from 320 to 390 individuals.

Tamil Nadu reported the highest numbers with 157 vultures, followed by Kerala with 125 and Karnataka with 106.

The census will rely on vantage-point observations and nest monitoring. Teams will record sightings during fixed sessions, carefully tracking flight directions and timing to avoid double-counting.

Nest counts will focus on breeding cliffs and trees, with the previous survey documenting 75 active nests, including 54 within Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Each survey team will comprise at least four members, including a trained vulture expert. Field teams will be equipped with binoculars, cameras, GPS devices, compasses and standardised data sheets to ensure accurate and uniform data collection. Coordinates of vantage points and nesting sites will also be documented to aid long-term monitoring and conservation planning.