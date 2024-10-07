Bhubaneswar: The triennial report published by UN-Water and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) stated that half of the countries across the world have degraded freshwater ecosystems.

The report called on the world community to increase support for Member States in tackling challenges through the UN system-wide strategy for water and sanitation.



“Our blue planet is being rapidly deprived of healthy freshwater bodies and resources, with dire situations for food security, climate change and biodiversity,” said Dianna Kopansky, Head of the Freshwater and Wetlands Unit, Ecosystems Division at UNEP.

“At this critical point, global political commitments for sustainable water management have never been higher, including through the passing of a water resolution at the last UN Environment Assembly in February, but they are not being matched by required finance or action. Protection and restoration policies, tailored for different regions, are halting further loss and show that reversing degradation is within reach. We absolutely need more of them.”

Countries, most in Africa, Central and Southeast Asia, are experiencing the degradation of one or more freshwater ecosystems.

Due to climate change and land use, river flow has declined in 402 basins worldwide, a fivefold increase since 2000, the report added.



Loss of mangroves due to human activities creates a risk to coastal communities, freshwater resources, biodiversity, and climate due to their water filtration.

Across the World, lakes and other surface water bodies are shrinking or being lost entirely in 364 basins. A continued high level of particles and nutrients in many lakes can result into the algal blooms and low-oxygen waters.

Balancing the growing requirement for sustainable water use and the economy requires the implementation of integrated water resources management across sectors by 2030.

