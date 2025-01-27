Chennai: Considering the importance of wetlands in maintaining ecological balance and supporting biodiversity, Tamil Nadu Government is considering to use drones for mapping of the Ramsar sites in the State, ensuring its preservation.

In Tamil Nadu, there are 18 Ramsar sites. The international treaty - Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, was established in 1971. It provides the framework for conservation and wise use of wetlands across the world.

As per the decision of the Tamil Nadu State Government, the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Corporation will carry out the drone mapping of the wetlands.

The drones, fitted with RGB sensors, will capture high-resolution images for detailed 3D maps. In addition to this, the LiDAR technology will provide highly accurate data for better ecological analysis.

This will help preparing land-use and land-cover classification maps for the wetlands.

The Bathymetric surveys, conducted pre and post-monsoon, will analyse sedimentation patterns to identify high silt or sludge deposits.

The Machine Learning techniques will also be employed to detect and monitor invasive species in the wetlands. The assessments will be conducted, focussing on flora, fauna, vegetation health, and biomass estimation.

The State Government, in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, is developing comprehensive management plans for the wetlands. (With Agency Inputs)

