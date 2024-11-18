Bhubaneswar: The month of October 2024 was the second-warmest October on record, said NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in a report a few days ago.

The report announced that the global average temperature was 1.32 degrees Celsius (2.38°F) higher than the 1951-1980 long-term average.

This aligns with the continuing warming trend largely attributed to human activities, including burning of fossil fuels and deforestation, which contribute to the build-up of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Notably, October 2024 was slightly cooler than October 2023, but the difference was so minimal that it fell within the margin of error, effectively tying the two months for the record.

This consistency highlights the pressing reality of climate change and an upward trajectory in global temperatures that poses significant challenges for the planet.

In India, Delhi experienced its warmest October in 74 years, breaking records for both minimum and maximum temperatures. The capital city's climate patterns reflect the broader global trend, illustrating the localised impacts of a warming world.

As temperatures soar, Delhi and other urban areas might face increased heat stress, impacting health, water resources, and energy demand.

The warm conditions carried into November, with the first half of the month showing above-average temperatures for both minimum and maximum measurements.

This series of record-breaking temperatures underscores the urgency to address climate change through mitigation and adaptation efforts.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing climate resilience will be key to managing future temperature rises and their associated impacts.

