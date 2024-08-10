Puri: Taking prompt action against an erring servitor for alleged delay in ritual of Lord Jagannath, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) issued a notice on Friday.

Shiv Shankar Mahapatra, a Pratihari servitor at Srimandir, was served the notice for alleged 30-minute delay in 'Dwaraphita' ritual.

Puri Srimandir Managing Committee welcomed the action by the temple administration against the servitor for his 'negligence' in performing service.

"We had been demanding the SJTA for swift action for delay in rituals by the servitors at temple. We extend our gratitude to the temple administration, particularly the chief administrator, for taking prompt action against the servitor for the delay in ritual," said Madhab Mahapatra, Member of the Srimandir Managing Committee.

"The notice was served within two hours before he reached his home. This is an exemplary action. We will cooperate with the temple administration for its zero-tolerance policy against irregularities in Srimandir rituals," he added.