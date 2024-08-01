Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: A day after resigning from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Rajya Sabha as a member, Mamata Mohanta from Odisha joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The former BJD leader was inducted to the saffron party in the presence of Odisha's BJP leaders including Berhampur Lok Sabha Member Pradeep Panigrahi and central leadership including National General Secretary Arun Singh and Odisha's party in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar at the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi today.

"I resigned from the Rajya Sabha and tendered my resignation to the BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik on July 31, 2024. I extend my gratitude to him for giving me opportunity to serve the people of Odisha. I decided to quit the party after I realized that the party did not need me any longer. I aim to work more for the Kudmi community where I belong to. After being inspired by the ideology of the BJP as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I joined the BJP to work for the people of my state," Mohanta said after being enrolled as a primary member of the BJP.

She thanked PM Narendra Modi, BJP's national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and all BJP MPs from Odisha.

However, the BJD on the other hand criticised the BJP for doing 'destructive' politics.

"Prior to general and assembly elections, the BJD had observed that Mamata Mohanta had inclination towards the BJP. It was her choice to be part of which political party. Finally, she joined the BJP. However, there will be no impact on the BJD sans her presence here," said BJD Spokesperson Lenin Mohanty reacting to party-hopping by Mohanta.

"The BJP, which is the national party, is indulged in such act. The party is on the path of destruction," he added.

Mamata Mohanta from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district had submitted her resignation to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar yesterday. She also resigned from the primary membership of the BJD citing 'negligence' within the party.