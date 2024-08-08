Visakhapatnam: A rare and delicate orthopaedic surgery (Shoulder arthroscopic rotator cuff repair with REGENETEN Implant) was performed by Professor & HOD, Dr. Abdul D Khan at Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.

A 30 year-old male patient presented with pain and weakness in the shoulder not responding to conservative treatment since 6 months. His MRI scan confirmed a rotator cuff tear.

Dr. Khan did rotator cuff repair followed by the insertion of Bio inductive REGENETEN implant. This implant is derived from the Bovine Achilles tendon. This implant significantly improves the repair strength and also leads to decreased pain and faster return to normal activities compared to the standard repair. This REGENETEN implant will revolutionise the treatment of rotator cuff tears in future. The patient recovered well and was discharged within 24 hours, hospital said in a release.

This is the first time this Bio inductive REGENETEN implant has been used in Andhra Pradesh. The patient and his family have expressed gratitude to Dr. Khan and the Apollo Hospitals Management.