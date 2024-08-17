Bhubaneswar: The ration card holders in Odisha will avail wheat along with rice under food security schemes, informed Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra here today.

"We have placed our demand before the Centre to provide wheat against 20% of rice quota to beneficiaries under food security schemes in Odisha. The Centre has also agreed to approve the proposal," he said.

Earlier, the previous BJD government had discontinued the supply of wheat to the beneficiaries after requesting the Centre for additional rice under the central and state food security programmes.

With the BJP came to power in Odisha, the state government has decided to provide wheat along with rice to ration card holders.