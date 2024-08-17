Khordha: A retired officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was found dead in a car under mysterious circumstances in Jatni area.

The retired IAF officer was identified as Satish Kumar Mohanty, a resident of Bachharapatna.

Some locals initially spotted the youth’s body in a parked Alto K10 car near the Revenue Inspector office in Ramchandrapur bazaar under Jatni police limits this afternoon. After receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

A police official said the reason behind the death of 47-year-old Satish is unknown and further investigation is going on.