Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari held discussion with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi about the development of road projects worth Rs 21,650 Crores in the State.

During a review meeting on National Highway related projects held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Gadkari said the road projects will be expedited in coordination with the Odisha Government.

A consensus was reached in the meeting on four major projects which includes six laning of 60-km-long Bhubaneswar-Puri road and service roads estimated at Rs 1,800 Crores, 200-km-long Chandikhol-Barbil road and service estimated at Rs 10,000 Crores, four-laning of 54-km-long Khordha-Nayagarh road and service roads estimated at Rs 1,100 Crores, four-laning of 46-km-long Kesinga-Junagarh road estimated at Rs 1,000 Crores. Accordingly, the detailed project reports (DPRs) will be prepared.

It was also revealed in the meeting that the Ministry has approved Rs 2,500 Crores for two-laning of 246-km-long Koraput-Podomari road. Also, the Union Minister informed the Centre has provided Rs 500 Crores to the State under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.

The Minister informed at the meeting that a provision of Rs 250 Crores has been made for Odisha under the Setu Bharatam Yojana. It was also decided a detailed project report will be submitted for development of NHs in Odisha at the cost of Rs 3,400 Crores.

Highlighting that road development is on the top of Odisha’s priority list, Chief Minister Majhi assured the State government will assist in every possible way. He said issues pertaining to land acquisition and construction material availability will be addressed at the earliest.

Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan was also present in the meeting. Chief Secretary and other senior officials of the State government were in attendance as well.