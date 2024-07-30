Sundargarh: Regional transport officer (RTO) in Sundargarh today imposed a hefty penalty of Rs 1.22 Lakh on a private bus, which was plying in the district sans valid documents.

According to a source, the vehicle did not have any fitness certificate, route permit, road tax receipt, and insurance coverage from appropriate authorities. Even to the extent, the driver of the private bus could not produce any driving license issued in his favour. The vehicle was caught during a checking drive which was being carried out by a team led by Sundargarh RTO leading to the huge penalty.

The private bus was on its way from the sports hostel in Sundargarh town to elsewhere in the district when it was caught. The vehicle was later seized by the checking team, the RTO informed.