Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) is all set to intensify the inspection of motor vehicle documents across Odisha.

Vehicles plying without valid documents will face action under the Motor Vehicle Act. Special teams will be formed to conduct enforcement activities across the state.

However, the previously announced one-time tax exemption scheme by the Commerce and Transport Department remains in effect. Vehicle owners who have not yet paid their taxes are urged to settle their dues in a lump sum and avail the exemption from the entire penalty amount before the deadline, said the STA in a statement today.

Odisha Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur has held discussions with senior officials and Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) regarding the next steps against vehicle owners operating without paying the required taxes. Before initiating enforcement actions, the Commissioner has advised that steps should be taken to ensure the tax exemption scheme reaches as many vehicle owners as possible, allowing them to get benefit from the programme.

The Commissioner has directed officials to raise awareness and provide full assistance to vehicle owners regarding the scheme.

According to the exemption scheme, commercial vehicle owners with pending dues as of March 31, 2022, can take advantage of the programme. The scheme mandates that all outstanding taxes must be paid in a lump sum. The penalty incurred due to delayed payment will be completely waived.

Additionally, for vehicle owners who wish to scrap their vehicles, the exemption scheme provides benefits. Vehicles with tax arrears from April 1, 1992, to March 31, 2020, can avail a 50 per cent waiver on the tax amount, along with a full waiver of penalties. For vehicles with outstanding taxes before April 1, 1992, 100 per cent waiver on the entire due amount has been announced, allowing owners to scrap their vehicles without any payment. Even if a vehicle has already been scrapped without prior RTO approval, owners can still benefit from the scheme.

However, slightly different rules apply to tractors, agricultural tractors, trailers, and three-wheeled passenger and goods vehicles. Detailed information on these exemptions is available at all Regional Transport Offices and on the Transport Department’s official website. Vehicle owners with pending taxes are advised to visit their respective RTOs to pay the outstanding dues in a lump sum and take advantage of the one-time exemption scheme, which is available only until December 26 this year.