Bhubaneswar: The second phase of the Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly commenced on a stormy note on Tuesday, as opposition parties Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) created ruckus over students' union elections and alleged inaction against the Governor’s son, respectively.

The disruption forced the Speaker to adjourn the House just minutes after the session began, with proceedings halted until 11:41 AM. It was later adjourned till 4 PM as pandemonium prevailed.

Congress MLAs demanded immediate holding of students' union elections, which have not been conducted since 2017.

Meanwhile, the BJD members created uproar over alleged police inaction against the Governor’s son, who had allegedly assaulted an assistant section officer. The BJD accused the ruling BJP of attempting to divert attention from the issue and demanded immediate action.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said, "College elections are gateways for students to enter politics. The students’ union elections in Odisha have not been held since 2017. The previous government boycotted the elections knowing that the BJD would be defeated. Now, the BJP government has promised to hold the elections. The Youth Congress will stage protests across the state if the elections are not conducted."

BJD’s Pratap Deb criticized the Chief Minister's announcement on Agniveer outside the Assembly and the incident related the Governor's son.

In response, BJP MLA Saroj Padhi addressed the opposition's concerns, saying, "A proper situation is required for holding the students’ union elections. The Law Minister has confirmed that elections will be held from next year, with preparations already underway. The new government is committed to fixing the damage caused by the previous administration before taking further steps."