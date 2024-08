Sagittarius: Despite a busy schedule, your health will remain fine. Keep an eye on your expenses to avoid future financial problems. Friends will be there to support you if needed. Love will bring positive vibes today. Work will go smoothly, and it’s a good day to network with influential people. You'll experience the extreme romantic side of your partner today. Remedy: Light a sesame oil lamp every day for great financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.