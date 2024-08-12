Sagittarius: Shake off the gloom that's holding you back and hindering your progress. New opportunities for making money will prove to be profitable. Your children might cause some concern at school due to a lack of interest in their studies, but personal matters will stay under control. Don’t offer excuses at work—focus on doing your job well to stay in your boss's good graces. Traveling will open up new experiences and connections with important people. Today, you'll feel fortunate to be married.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Yellow. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM. Remedy: Uphold strong values and character to create joyful moments in your family life.