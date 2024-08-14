Sagittarius: Today is perfect for relaxation. Massage your body with oil to soothe your muscles. You could earn some extra money if you handle things wisely. In times of crisis, your family will come to your aid and offer guidance. Observing those who have mastered a skill can teach you valuable lessons and boost your self-confidence. You might enjoy sharing candyfloss and toffees with your partner. Pending projects and plans will start to come together. Before starting any new task or project, consult with experienced individuals in that field. If possible, meet with them today to seek their advice. You'll spend a wonderful evening with your spouse. Remedy: Distribute cooked or sweetened yellow rice to the poor and needy to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Maroon Lucky Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM