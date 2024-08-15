Sagittarius: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, which will allow you to participate in sports competitions. Financially, you might see an improvement through speculation or unexpected gains. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will yield positive results and help ease any domestic tensions. Be careful with your words, as something you said may have hurt your partner; recognize your mistake and make amends before it escalates. Businessmen should keep business proposals and plans confidential—sharing too much could lead to trouble. Today, it’s important for you to take some time to understand yourself better. If you feel lost in the crowd, pause and reflect on your personality. Your spouse will be attentive and give you plenty of time to express your feelings.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Orange. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM.

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM. Remedy: To advance in your professional life, consider feeding green grass or fodder to cows.