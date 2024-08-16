Sagittarius: Your children might not behave as you'd like today, which could lead to frustration. Try to stay calm, as uncontrolled anger not only affects those around you but also drains your energy and clouds your judgment, making situations harder to manage. Your siblings might seek financial assistance, which could strain your budget, but the situation will improve soon. Your spouse will support your efforts to quit smoking—this is also a great time to break other bad habits. Remember, it's best to act when the opportunity is right. Resolve any long-standing conflicts today, as waiting might make it too late. Time is valuable, and you should use it wisely to achieve your goals. However, it's also crucial to be flexible and spend quality time with your family. Your spouse's health might decline slightly, and you may feel let down by someone close to you today.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM.

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM. Remedy: Wear a bronze or brass bangle to maintain good health.