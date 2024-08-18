Sagittarius: Meditation will bring you a sense of relief and calm. If you're a well-established businessperson under this zodiac sign, be sure to invest your money with careful consideration today. Your children will help you with household chores—encourage them to engage in these activities during their free time. Spread small acts of kindness and love to make the day truly special. At work, you might discover that someone you thought was an adversary is actually a well-wisher. It's a great day for both social and religious gatherings. You'll find that your life partner is more wonderful than ever today. To boost your income, consider feeding rotis or wheat bread to crows.

Gray. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.